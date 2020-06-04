Razorback superfan Canaan Sandy celebrates birthday in style Thursday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Cave City native Canaan Sandy certainly had a birthday to remember Thursday. The Razorback superfan and his mom Ginger celebrated with a roadtrip.
They stopped in Little Rock and of course Fayetteville.
The Sandys were surprised by the entire Arkansas football coaching staff. There was even a Hog Call social distancing style with head coach Sam Pittman.
Sandy was enshrined into the ESPN Fan Hall of Fame in 2013. Canaan & Ginger have traveled to watch countless Razorback football, baseball, & basketball games over the years. They’ve also watched Hog commits play at high school venues all over.
It’s great to see Canaan in great spirits this summer after he experienced a 2019 filled with health battles.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.