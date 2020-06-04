12 Red Wolves selected to 2020 Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

By Chris Hudgison | June 4, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT - Updated June 4 at 10:24 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football received some summer accolades. 12 Red Wolves were selected to the 2020 Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt Team. Appalachian State & Louisiana tied for the most selections (17).

Red Wolves on Athlon Sports Preseason All-SBC Team

First Team

WR Jonathan Adams

K Blake Grupe

Second Team

C Jacob Still

OL Jarrett Horst

DL Forrest Merrill

LB Caleb Bonner

S Antonio Fletcher

Third Team

QB Logan Bonner

RB Marcel Murray

OL Andre Harris

Fourth Team

WR Dahu Green

OL Ivory Scott

