12 Red Wolves selected to 2020 Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football received some summer accolades. 12 Red Wolves were selected to the 2020 Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt Team. Appalachian State & Louisiana tied for the most selections (17).
Red Wolves on Athlon Sports Preseason All-SBC Team
First Team
WR Jonathan Adams
K Blake Grupe
Second Team
C Jacob Still
OL Jarrett Horst
DL Forrest Merrill
LB Caleb Bonner
S Antonio Fletcher
Third Team
QB Logan Bonner
RB Marcel Murray
OL Andre Harris
Fourth Team
WR Dahu Green
OL Ivory Scott
