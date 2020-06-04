Shelby County Health Department predicts peak of first COVID-19 wave later this fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday officials with the Shelby County Health Department said current modeling predicts a peak of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic later this fall.
Day-to-day case counts have hovered around 100 or more in recent days, with 132 new cases added to the tally Thursday. Officials said none of the positive tests recorded this week include any results returned from surge testing within the Shelby County Division of Corrections, which just started.
That effort will test roughly 500 county corrections staffers and 1,500 inmates.
"The trend seems to be that we are headed toward a level of around 100 or maybe more than 100 cases a day being reported," said David Sweat, Chief Epidemiologist at the Shelby County Health Department.
Sweat says in the past two weeks there have only been two days where the daily case counts of COVID-19 were less than 90.
Tuesday the county logged 190 cases, the biggest daily spike since the pandemic started.
Sweat told reporters Thursday the number of cases will grow through the summer, and new modeling shows the first wave of the pandemic will peak locally this fall.
"We would expect the peak right now to be after Labor Day for sure and sometime between Labor Day and Thanksgiving," he said.
In Shelby County, 120 people have succumbed to the virus, with 54 of the deaths attributed to long-term care facilities.
Quince Nursing & Rehab has logged 18 deaths, the most of any other long-term care facility in the county.
WMC Action News 5 inquired with Quince management Thursday about their high death rate.
In a statement, Quince officials said in part that all residents and staff have been tested and the center is "doing everything it can to mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus within the facility."
The statement did not reference the 18 deaths.
Public health officials said with the increased daily numbers they are investigating to see how many of those are in clusters like family or work units. More clustered cases would show there is less community spread.
