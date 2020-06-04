Southland Casino Racing set to reopen types of table games June 8, officials say

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Table games like blackjack and carnival games will soon be making an appearance at Southland Casino Racing in West Memphis, with casino officials saying Thursday that safety will be a key part of the equation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a media release from Southland Casino Racing, the games will start at 10 a.m. June 8 at the casino in West Memphis.
Officials will be using the company (Delaware North’s) Play It Safe Program in the games. Officials said Thursday that craps and roulette are not included in the reopening.
The safety measures, according to the media release, include:
- state of the art shields and dividers at every table, with four players.
- employees and customers must wear masks.
- An on-site clean team will give out hand sanitizer and do spot cleaning at tables and other surfaces upon request.
- Guests are having their hands sanitized as they enter the building, with hand sanitizer dispensers in the pit areas and hand sanitizer available upon request.
- Each blackjack game will be dealt so that guests do not have any hand contact with the cards.
- If there is a game where guests handle cards, the deck of cards are removed and replaced every two hours with new decks.
- Disinfectant is applied to chips on a daily basis prior to opening.
- After a guest leaves, the player’s area will be sanitized.
