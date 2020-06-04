Woman accused of embezzling $700k from employer

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her employer turned herself in to investigators.
On Oct. 29, 2019, the Langston Gin Company in Luxora reported to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office that its accountants had found “discrepancies with numerous checks.”
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the accountants along with the gin’s partners determined that Paula Wilson-Price, 46, of Joiner had stolen $718,962.62.
The theft is reported to have begun in January 2014 and continued through December of 2018.
Mississippi County District Judge Donald Betterton found probable cause on May 29 to arrest Wilson-Price and set her bond at $25,000.
On Monday, June 1, she appeared in Osceola District Court and was bound over to circuit court with a court date of July 17.
