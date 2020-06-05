Arkansas woman who fatally shot husband released from prison

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ark. (AP) - A 72-year-old Arkansas inmate who had served more than 30 years in prison for fatally shooting her abusive husband has been released from prison.
Little Rock TV station KTHV reports that Willie Mae Harris was greeted by family and friends upon her release Friday from a women’s prison in Wrightsville.
Harris was released from custody after Gov. Asa Hutchinson commuted her life sentence last month.
In making his decision, the governor noted that Harris has been physically abused by her husband.
Willie Mae Harris was convicted of first-degree murder in 1985.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.