BPL Plasma offers way to potentially help those fighting COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - BPL Plasma says they want to help others beat COVID.
While there isn’t a cure for the coronavirus yet, those who have beaten the virus can help others fight the infection by donating plasma, shortly after being asymptomatic.
Donating plasma can be a life-saver. Plasma is needed for a majority of medical therapies. Now, plasma from someone who has recovered from COVID-19 can potentially be used to fight the infection.
“Researchers have identified a protein and antibodies in the [convalescent] plasma that can help with the treatment," Diana Howze, Jonesboro Center Manager at BPL Plasma, said.
Those who want to help out will need a positive lab result for COVID-19, followed by a negative report to show that the person is COVID-free.
You’ll also need ID such as a driver’s license, as well as your Social Security number and proof of address.
Howze says it’s a great way to help and it feels good to help others fight the pandemic.
“With this virus, [with] the numbers just exponentially growing, to be a part of the solution is just incredible," Howze said.
Howze also encourages anyone who is in good health between the ages of 18 and 65 to donate plasma. She says it’s for a great cause and you get paid for donating.
“Everybody that comes into this building and even just attempts to help is a hero to us,” Howze said.
