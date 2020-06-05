Calico Rock prison inmate tests positive for COVID-19

CALICO ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An inmate at a Northeast Arkansas state prison has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Cindy Murphy, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC), told our NBC affiliate KNWA in Rogers that it is the first positive case of COVID-19 at the North Central Unit in Calico Rock.
“An inmate tested positive [Thursday],” she said. “We’re working with the Arkansas Department of Health to test all inmates and staff who had contact with the inmate.”
The Izard County prison houses 795 inmates.
Since the pandemic began, three other prisons across the state have reported infected inmates and staff, including:
- Cummins Unit in Grady
- Randall L. Williams Unit in Pine Bluff
- Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Forrest City.
