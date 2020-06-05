Cape Girardeau Co. Health Center reports confirmed COVID-19 cases that visited Lake of the Ozarks

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Health Center is notifying the public about potential exposures of residents and/or Southeast Missouri State University students to COVID-19 at Lake of the Ozarks from May 29 through May 31.
According to the health center, the potential exposures are from a boat party.
They ask that you contact the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at 573-335-7846 with any information or questions you may have about the potential exposures.
The Health Center strongly encourages participants to be tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine until test results are known. For testing, contact your health care provider or contact Cross Trails Medical Center at 573-339-1196.
Everyone is urged to take preventive actions, including:
- Stay at least 6 feet away from individuals not in your household
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth mask when in public
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
- Stay home if you are sick
