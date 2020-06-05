Craighead County MLK Parade Committee to host rally Saturday

“We are helping to further bring awareness to the above-mentioned issues, but we also want to show and spread a message of love, not hatred, to also be an example that needs following. We, too, won’t be silent to social injustices bc (because) these affect us all seeing through the lens of humanity and love for our neighbor, those who share the same internal/external makeup, set of emotions, senses, and human development, with the color of skin being our only difference, which is not something that should separate us but further ignite an appreciation for such beauty and diversity. We, too, will stand in solidarity with those all over the world who say enough is enough, as these issues are a problem for us all.”

Craighead County MLK Parade Committee