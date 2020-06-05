Craighead County MLK Parade Committee to host rally Saturday

The Northeast Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Committee is hosting a rally, Saturday, June 6th beginning at 4 p.m. (Source: Craighead County MLK Parade Committee)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 5, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 10:10 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Committee is hosting a rally, Saturday, June 6th beginning at 4 p.m.

The group, also known as the Craighead County MLK Parade Committee, will meet at the Fullness of Joy Ministries, 2120 Thorn St. at 3:45 p.m.

The groups say they have the support of Jonesboro police and several community and city leaders.

The group will march to where Gateway Tire, 2528 S. Caraway Rd, used to be located before the March 28 tornado.

Driving is permitted and water will be provided.

The group wants to further promote the dream of Dr. King, with a rally theme of #DEFENDTHEDREAM.

The group says "We believe that Dr. King's dream is of importance in our everyday lives and communities across all people. We have made a few strides towards fulfilling his dream, but we still have a ways to go in breaking down racial barriers in law enforcement, in our neighborhoods, in government agencies, educational institutions, our legal system, in the workplace, but most importantly in the hearts and minds of many. This rally is a furthering that conversation, furthering the call for change, furthering the march for social injustices, furthering the need for policy change.

The organization says "they have an ongoing relationship with law enforcement and city officials and through this relationship, they hope to continue to discuss solutions and help implement necessary changes that will support equality, zero tolerance towards police brutality, put an end to racial profiling, biases towards African American males & females, inconsistent application of the law towards blacks in our court system, amongst several other things."

The group quotes Dr. King as, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that,” as fuel as part of their intent and the tone of our rally.

“We are helping to further bring awareness to the above-mentioned issues, but we also want to show and spread a message of love, not hatred, to also be an example that needs following. We, too, won’t be silent to social injustices bc (because) these affect us all seeing through the lens of humanity and love for our neighbor, those who share the same internal/external makeup, set of emotions, senses, and human development, with the color of skin being our only difference, which is not something that should separate us but further ignite an appreciation for such beauty and diversity. We, too, will stand in solidarity with those all over the world who say enough is enough, as these issues are a problem for us all.”
The group is also asking marchers to wear a mask and ensure their signs align with Dr. King’s platform as these will be closely monitored.

