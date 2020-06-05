Craighead County MLK Parade Committee to host rally Saturday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Committee is hosting a rally, Saturday, June 6th beginning at 4 p.m.
The group, also known as the Craighead County MLK Parade Committee, will meet at the Fullness of Joy Ministries, 2120 Thorn St. at 3:45 p.m.
The groups say they have the support of Jonesboro police and several community and city leaders.
The group will march to where Gateway Tire, 2528 S. Caraway Rd, used to be located before the March 28 tornado.
Driving is permitted and water will be provided.
The group wants to further promote the dream of Dr. King, with a rally theme of #DEFENDTHEDREAM.
The group says "We believe that Dr. King's dream is of importance in our everyday lives and communities across all people. We have made a few strides towards fulfilling his dream, but we still have a ways to go in breaking down racial barriers in law enforcement, in our neighborhoods, in government agencies, educational institutions, our legal system, in the workplace, but most importantly in the hearts and minds of many. This rally is a furthering that conversation, furthering the call for change, furthering the march for social injustices, furthering the need for policy change.
The organization says "they have an ongoing relationship with law enforcement and city officials and through this relationship, they hope to continue to discuss solutions and help implement necessary changes that will support equality, zero tolerance towards police brutality, put an end to racial profiling, biases towards African American males & females, inconsistent application of the law towards blacks in our court system, amongst several other things."
The group quotes Dr. King as, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that,” as fuel as part of their intent and the tone of our rally.
The group is also asking marchers to wear a mask and ensure their signs align with Dr. King’s platform as these will be closely monitored.
