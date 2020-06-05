Group delivers donations to Butler Co. residents positive for COVID-19

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Butler County residents who test positive for the coronavirus can now receive free donations delivered to their homes.
The Child Concern Center in Poplar Bluff is a no-contact goods and food drop off to keep COVID-19 patients at home and the community safe.
“We can only give what we can get. And as long as we can keep getting it, we’re gonna keep giving it," said Diana Stout, co-director at the Child Concern Center. She is also in charge of donations.
“We need to know how many people are in their home. So we make sure that everyone gets enough food," she said.
Stout said the idea of delivering free food boxes came from a client who tested positive and couldn’t go out in public.
“What we are doing is we are taking the food dropping, it off at the door for them to get it and we call them and let them know that the food is there," Stout explained.
Co-director Christina McAnally called giving back to the community an easy decision.
“This is important to me because it helps keep the infection out of our county and keep our numbers down," she said.
McAnally said they are always accepting donations.
“People can drop them off here and we just wait for the leave and then will go and pick them up," she said.
The center will be accepting donations throughout the duration of the pandemic at the Poplar Bluff location.
