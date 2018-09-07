Hot Weekend Expected

A few more storms may pop up early tonight, mainly across western Region 8 who missed out on the earlier round. We’ll become mostly clear by the early hours of Saturday. Hot weather is expected this weekend with highs in the low 90s but feeling like triple digits thanks to the humidity. Cristobal will make landfall somewhere in Louisiana before moving through Arkansas Monday and Tuesday. It’ll be moving quickly, but we’ll have a 24 to 36-hour window of rain, wind, and a tornado threat. Around 1-3 inches of rain is expected. We’ll continue to update you as Cristobal draws closer.