Hundreds of food boxes distributed at A-State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Food Pantry at Arkansas State and the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas teamed up to host a food distribution Friday at A-State.
Dozens of cars lined up at Tomlinson Stadium to receive boxes of packed produce and pre-cooked chicken, with social distancing guidelines in place.
Around 300 boxes were given to families as a part of the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Organizers Katey Provence and Jodi Horton say they’re happy to give back.
“I love just to be able to give back to the community," Provence, the Assistant Director at ASU’s Leadership Center said. "I feel like the Jonesboro and surrounding communities support our university so well. This is just a small way that the university can give back.”
“That’s why we’re here," Horton, an administrative assistant at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas said. "That’s why we do what we do, it’s just to give back and to help.”
The distribution started at 2:00 p.m. and lasted until 5:00 p.m.
There were no income requirements to qualify, all you needed to do was drive up, list the number of people in the household, and list any additional needs.
Both Provence and Horton say they have loved seeing the community come together over the past few weeks, and they encourage everyone to chip in and support local communities like the Food Bank and the Food Pantry.
