JC Penney closing 154 stores; 4 in Arkansas

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT & AP) - J.C. Penney announced Thursday that it will start closing 154 of its stores next week in what it is calling the first phase of its efforts to shrink its footprint.
Of the 154 stores, four of them are in Arkansas, with one in Region 8.
The Batesville J.C. Penney is on the list of stores to close.
The Plano, Texas-based retailer said it could take about 10 to 16 weeks to complete the closures.
Penney filed for bankruptcy protection last month, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced non-essential stores to be shut down temporarily.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. The Associated Press contributed to this story. All rights reserved.