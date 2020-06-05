June 5: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Friday, June 5. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Region 8 is under a LOW risk of severe weather this afternoon, as scattered thunderstorms may produce damaging wind gusts.
Highs over the next couple days surge into the 90s with heat indices near 100°.
Much of the weekend looks dry but it’s becoming more likely that the remnants of Cristobal will affect Region 8 early next week.
News Headlines
A-State leaders say a town hall meeting Thursday night was an opportunity to give a voice to those who are often unheard.
The search for a missing 9-year-old swimmer in Butler County came to a tragic end.
One year ago the body of former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins was found outside her Pocahontas home. We spoke with two people who knew her well, and what her legacy means for the community.
