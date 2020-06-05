Mo. State Parks reopen some visitor centers, offices

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Parks will begin reopening visitor centers, park offices and site offices on a limited basis the week of June 4.
The department said programming will be limited, and social distancing and additional cleaning measures will be in place.
All Missouri state parks and sites are open for day-use and overnight stays. Pools and playgrounds at all state parks will remain closed until further notice. Visitors should review signage posted throughout the parks and state historic sties, and diligently follow the guidelines for the health and safety of others.
The safety measures include:
- Limited hours of operation
- Limited building capacity with restrictions on the number of people allowed in a building at any given time
- Limited number of participants in tour groups
- One-way foot traffic on trails and in high-traffic areas
- Frequent cleaning of high-traffic areas
- Frequent cleaning of restrooms
- Frequent cleaning of payment areas
- Outdoor programming with a 6-foot distance between guests
Missouri State Parks encouraged everyone to enjoy the outdoors and follow guidance from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, as well as the CDC:
- If you have been sick in the last two weeks, please stay home.
- Keep a minimum distance of six feet between you and others.
- Avoid crowded areas and groups of people.
- Stay close-to-home and travel with only those from your household.
- Come prepared and carry hand sanitizers, soaps, wipes and water.
- Avoid handshakes, hugs and touching your face.
- Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow when you cough or sneeze.
- Follow any guidance or signage posted at the park or site.
