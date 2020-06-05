Monette police make second arrest in aggravated robbery case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man faces an August 18 court date after Monette police say he and several others did damage to a home back in March.
Raymond Dodd, 44, of Paragould was arrested June 5 on a bench warrant, alleging aggravated robbery, residential burglary and criminal mischief.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to a home in the 200 block of Braden Street March 30 about a residential burglary.
Officers saw a door that had been kicked in, with damage in the living room, kitchen and furniture in the house. Police also found a smashed iPhone and a .22 caliber bullet hole in the floor.
The victim told police she heard the gunshot, saw the door being kicked in and several people, including Dodd, running inside the house.
While one person was holding the victim down, the others ran through the house knocking over furniture and went to a back bedroom, police said.
From there, several bags of baby clothes, a baby crib and clothes belonging to Clardy, police said in the affidavit.
“(The victim) advised that the baby clothes and baby crib belonged to Emily and advised Emily had stored her belongings at (victim’s) house. (Victim) advised Emily tried to get her belonging previously but (victim) wasn’t home,” the affidavit noted. “(Victim) advised during the attack, she overheard both girls (Clardy and another suspect) asking the three men ‘what were they going to do with (victim) and (victim) advised they replied ‘let’s just leave her, we broke her phone, she can’t call the police, so let’s leave before they show up.'"
A $15,000 bond was set for Dodd Friday by District Judge Tommy Fowler.
