Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man died Thursday night when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck.
The crash happened at 11:45 p.m. on Arkansas State Highway 124 at Adams Drive in Cleburne County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Joshua Glenn, 34, of Quitman was westbound when an eastbound Dodge pickup truck turned in front of his 2005 Yamaha motorcycle.
The motorcycle struck the front of the truck, throwing Glenn.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
