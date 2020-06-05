One killed in Poinsett County crash, ASP says

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was killed Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash at Staton Lane and Highway 308 in Poinsett County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
The person, who was a minor, was a passenger in a 2006 Hyundai Elantra that was going north on Staton Lane around 3:45 p.m. June 4 when the crash happened.
ASP said the vehicle left the road, entered a ditch, rolled over and landed upside down, submerged in water. ASP did not name the minor due to their age.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
