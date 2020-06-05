Report: Arkansas allowing coaches to schedule Arkansas State & UCA in multiple sports

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - 2020 has delivered plenty of headlines we didn’t think we’d see. The Razorbacks provided another one on Friday.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Arkansas is open to playing more in-state opponents like Arkansas State or Central Arkansas.. Hog coaches are free to schedule A-State or UCA in all sports except for football. Athletic departments across the country are looking to cut travel costs in the midst of COVID-19. So more matchups against teams that are reachable by bus instead of by plane.
Arkansas played Little Rock in baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, & volleyball in 2019. They faced UAPB in baseball & volleyball in 2019. The Razorbacks are scheduled to host the Golden Lions in football in 2021. It’ll mark the first Hog pigskin matchup against a Natural State opponent since 1944.
The Hogs initially rolled out their plan in 2018 to play in-state opponents within the UA System.
