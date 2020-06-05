Talking to your kids about current situation in country

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed, your children may have questions about everything that is happening.
Dr. Dana Watson, clinical psychologist at Families, Inc., said not talking to your kids about events that could be upsetting only fuels fears, anxiety, and uncertainty.
She said for a child, being able to talk about their feelings and fears with an adult can reduce those feelings.
It can also build a feeling of safety and comfort.
She said a parent should be prepared to admit when you don’t have all the answers.
Children and adults both respect and trust people who can admit they have more learning to do, Watson said.
It’s usually best for your child to guide the conversation.
“You might start to ask them question like ‘have you seen what’s happening on the news? What do you know so far? What so you think about that and how does it make you feed with everything you know," Watson said.
She said this is a really good time to help your children learn to notice their feelings and their anxieties, learn to express themselves and ask questions, and to validate and educate them.
This is all while learning different points of views and expressions.
Watson said if your child seems to be overwhelmed and having difficulty coping with a current stressor, you can call Families, Inc. at 870-933-6886.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.