Toby Keith concert July 17 in Jonesboro postponed

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A concert this summer by country music artist Toby Keith, set for Jonesboro, has been postponed, officials said Friday.
The concert, part of the “Country Comes to Town Tour”, was set to happen July 17 at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.
According to the First National Bank Arena Facebook page, the concert is being postponed due to current health restrictions.
A rescheduled date will be announced in the future, and officials ask that people who have tickets to the concert to keep them.
“Hold on to your tickets as they will be honored for the new date,” the post noted.
