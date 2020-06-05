Two arrested after shots fired in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County teen and a Woodruff County man both face felonies after Jonesboro police say they were involved in a shots fired call earlier this week.
Alejandro Vela, 18, of Jonesboro and Thomas Levi Holt, 20, of Augusta, who also listed a Bono address, were arrested June 5 after the investigation.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers got a call around 1:10 a.m. June 4 about the situation. Officers were at Nettleton Avenue and Caraway Road, when they were flagged down by a woman by a white passenger car.
“She advised that a juvenile had just shot at her,” the affidavit noted.
The victim also told police that the person who shot at her was driving a gray truck and that officers found shell casings near Burke and Church.
“The victim advised that last Friday, she and (suspect she alleges shot at her) were at a party when he attempted to have sex with her,” the affidavit from Jonesboro police noted. “The victim advised that she told (suspect’s girlfriend) about the incident which angered (suspect).”
The victim also gave details about the shooting incident to police.
“The victim stated that (suspect) got mad and went to pick up Holt. The victim advised that she watched them drive by her home. She then went and picked up the three juveniles and went to a friend’s home on Huntington. The victim advised that when they arrived on Huntington, they saw suspects (suspect) and Holt parked at a nearby stop sign. When the victim and juveniles left the residence on Huntington, (suspect) drove behind them and began firing shots at them,” the affidavit noted.
A passenger who was in the victim’s car also said that Holt began shooting out of the back seat, Jonesboro police said.
The suspects were later stopped on Highway 230 and 63B, near Bono.
Police later found spent shell casings and a 9 mm bullet in the vehicle, the affidavit noted.
A person who was in the suspect’s vehicle, as well as Holt, also told police that the suspect and Vela were firing shots at the victim’s car, police said.
Vela also told police that he fired on the victim’s vehicle as well.
According to police, the weapons - two Smith and Wesson 9 mm pistols, and a KelTec .380, along with 9 mm shells and two extended magazines - were found at Holt’s house.
Vela was arrested on suspicion of terroristic act-shoots at or projects an object that does not cause property damage or injury, while Holt was arrested on suspicion of possession of a defaced firearm.
A $75,000 bond was set for Vela and Holt, who will both be arraigned July 27 in circuit court.
