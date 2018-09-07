Rain and Wind Increases Monday

Highs clouds associated with Cristobal will make for a great sunset this evening and possibly a great sunrise Monday morning. We stay dry for the first half of Monday before rain moves in during the afternoon. Rain will be heavy, and this initial band will last for hours. Wind gusts increase from 20-30 mph to 30-40 mph during the day. Gusts could get as high as 50 mph late Monday through Tuesday morning. 1-3 inches of rain is still expected for most of Region 8, but some areas may get 3-5 inches of rain. Tornadoes are possible Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. Rain and clouds move out Tuesday morning as strong wind gusts linger. Another disturbance will follow Cristobal late Tuesday giving us another chance of storms. Some could be strong to severe.