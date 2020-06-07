Call to Jonesboro police leads to baby deer being found

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A call Sunday afternoon to Jonesboro police helped to uncover a lost deer in the city.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, officers were sent to an animal welfare complaint when the deer was found.
Officers got a call around noon about the deer being found on East Roseclair.
“Officer Fowler and Sgt. Porbeck were sent to an animal welfare complaint this afternoon that involved a very lonely and very lost baby deer! They made sure Bambi was safe but not before pausing for a quick photo,” the post noted.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.