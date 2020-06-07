Call to Jonesboro police leads to baby deer being found

Jonesboro police received a call Sunday about a baby deer being found on East Roseclair. The baby deer walked up to someone in the neighborhood, who in turn, called police, authorities said. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 7, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT - Updated June 7 at 3:35 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A call Sunday afternoon to Jonesboro police helped to uncover a lost deer in the city.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, officers were sent to an animal welfare complaint when the deer was found.

Officers got a call around noon about the deer being found on East Roseclair.

“Officer Fowler and Sgt. Porbeck were sent to an animal welfare complaint this afternoon that involved a very lonely and very lost baby deer! They made sure Bambi was safe but not before pausing for a quick photo,” the post noted.

