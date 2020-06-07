Cancer survivors gather for parade at NEA Baptist to celebrate survivorship

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Sunday is National Cancer Survivor Day and one hospital made it their mission to make sure cancer survivors received the celebration they deserved.
“Everybody’s here to celebrate survivorship,” Robbie Johnson with the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation said. “We did not want to lose a year where we didn’t celebrate survivorship.”
NEA Baptist couldn’t hold their usual celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, that didn’t stop survivors from receiving cheers from friends, family, and staff members.
“So with people doing parades, we thought, let’s do a parade. But let’s do the cancer survivors as the parade,” Johnson said.
Chris Fowler celebrated eight years of being cancer free. He said an event like this gives everyone a break from what’s going on in the world today.
“It’s heartwarming, incredible, and just hard to describe,” Fowler said.
Parade organizers said celebrating the survivors every year is important, but even more so this year.
“It’s something exciting to be able to celebrate and to be able to cheer them on as they’re celebrating survivorship,” Johnson said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.