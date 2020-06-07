One dead, one injured in Stone County crash, ASP says

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A Stone County man was killed and another person was injured early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 14, west of Mountain View, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Bob Herod, 53, of Mountain View was driving a 2006 Ford F-250 pickup truck around 12:45 a.m. June 7, west on Highway 14 when the crash happened.
According to ASP, the truck crossed the center line, went into a ditch, struck a power pole and overturned.
A passenger in the truck was taken to a Little Rock hospital due to their injuries.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP said.
