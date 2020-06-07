Tropical Storm Cristobal expected to make landfall Sunday evening along Louisiana coast

Latest 4am Sunday update shows not much in the way of strengthening with Tropical Storm Cristobal. Wind speeds remain at 50mph. As it continues moving north this weekend, the storms is now not expected to strengthen further as dry air as infiltrated the storms, keeping its winds at 50mph.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Cristobal will make landfall this afternoon along the Louisiana coast. The outer bands have already brought gusty winds and heavy rain from Grand Isle, LA to Panama City Florida this morning.
As it moves inland, Cristobal will gradually weaken although it still may maintain Tropical Storm Strength near the eastern corner of the ArkLaTex. The center of the storm looks to keep to our east, which would keep the worst of the impacts to our east as well. Monday morning and afternoon is likely when areas along and east of I-49 will see the heaviest rain.
Impacts may start on the ArkLaTex as early as Monday morning. I-20 and southward may travel to work in heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The evening commute may also stay wet for some as well as Cristobal moves north. The worst of it such as flooding and isolated tornadoes should stay out of the ArkLaTex with this latest track.
With Cristobal’s latest track staying more eastward track, rainfall amounts are looking fairly low for much of the western ArkLaTex. Eastern areas may pick up 1-2 inches of rain with 3inches or more along the very eastern sides in our area.
It’ll also be a breezy day with wind gusts between 15-30mph during the day as Cristobal moves northward near the region. Gustier winds will be felt in central Louisiana and over to Mississippi.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to track Cristobal and keep you updated on any changes to the track and how that will affect the potential impacts on the ArkLaTex. Here’s how you can get the First Alert with the latest forecast:
Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
Check the weather page at KSLA.com
Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.