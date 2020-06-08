Annual Pollard Picnic canceled, organizers want to ensure safety

POLLARD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Clay County tradition is canceled after 87 years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pollard Picnic started in the 1930s.
The event usually happens in July and brings in roughly 800 people.
Organizer and cemetery groundskeeper Steve Baker says the money brought in maintains the grounds for the entire year.
This cancellation will make a financial burden on the cemetery, but Baker says the cemetery has other means of funding.
The nearby hay farm brings in money, but of course, he urges people to still donate to the Pollard Picnic’s cause.
“We will continue to do the best job we can to make this cemetery a beautiful place for people to put their loved ones. That’s what it’s all about and that’s what we want to do,” he says. “That’s our main objective is to keep the cemetery looking good.”
You can send a donation to New Hope Cemetery c/o Steve Baker 200 Hill Street Pollard, AR 72456.
