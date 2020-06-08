Arkansas sophomore Thea Rice transfers to Arkansas State tennis

Thea Rice, a Hot Springs native who played two seasons at Arkansas, will transfer to Arkansas State and join the team this fall, women’s tennis head coach Kel Lange announced today. “I am really excited to add a player and person the caliber of Thea Rice to our already exciting recruiting class,” said Lange. “Coming out of high school two years ago, she was the best junior player in the south and I cannot wait to see where she can get in this environment.”