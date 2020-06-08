Black River Technical College’s new CDL training program gets underway

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College (BRTC) is offering a new Commercial Driver’s License training program, where students can get a Class A CDL license within a month.
The program kicked off June 1.
The class features 10-hour days, and only 4 people are accepted into each class.
The first week consists of preparing for the CDL Permit Test, then the rest of the class focuses on driving.
The goal is to get a Class A CDL License, which is required to operate vehicles like semis.
Director of Corporate and Community Education Patti Blaxton says the program is beneficial for not only businesses but northeast Arkansas as well.
“It’s going to be a really good opportunity for Northeast Arkansas residents to have the opportunity to have a new, rewarding career,” Blaxton said.
She adds that local businesses contacted BRTC about starting a CDL program due to the lack of drivers in their companies and the nation.
BRTC received a grant from the Delta Regional Authority that helped the college start the program and allowed them to purchase a truck.
In addition, NEA Intermodal and PECO Foods provided $1,000 each to the program.
Kenny Higginbotham, who has over 35 years of experience, will lead the class.
The next round of classes will start on July 1 and the deadline to apply is Monday, June 15.
The cost for the class is $3,000.
To register, visit BRTC’s website.
