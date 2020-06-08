Call over rebel flag leads to standoff in Brookland

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) -Brookland police were involved in a standoff over the weekend after someone complained about their neighbor's rebel flag.
Mayor Kenneth Jones said it happened on Brookland Street after someone reportedly hung up the flag.
This upset another neighbor, which led to weapons being pulled out.
The mayor said no shots were fired, but police arrived and couldn’t get one of the neighbors to exit their home.
A standoff began and lasted until the neighbor came out.
It’s unknown how many were involved or the names of those arrested.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.