Hornets guard Malik Monk reinstated by NBA

CHARLOTTE (KAIT) - A Lepanto native is back in the Association. The Charlotte Hornets announced Monday that Malik Monk is reinstated by the NBA. He was suspended on February 26th for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.
Monk was playing some of the best basketball of his pro career, averaging 18 points per game in the last 7 games before the discipline was handed out.
Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak met the media Monday in his end-of-year press conference. Here’s what he said about Monk: "During the hiatus Malik was reinstated. He went through his program and was reinstated as soon as possible. He has been in our facility and has participated in all team activities, zoom calls, me touching base with players. And whenever we can resume some kind of activity on a formal basis, he’ll be there.
