Hornets guard Malik Monk reinstated by NBA

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak met the media Monday in his end-of-year press conference. Here’s what he said about Monk: "During the hiatus Malik was reinstated. He went through his program and was reinstated as soon as possible. He has been in our facility and has participated in all team activities, zoom calls, me touching base with players. And whenever we can resume some kind of activity on a formal basis, he’ll be there.