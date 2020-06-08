Jonesboro police investigating trailer, excavator theft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police want to know who stole a vehicle carrying a trailer with an excavator on it.
According to a police report, the theft happened at NEA Construction, 100 Best Industrial Dr., shortly after midnight on June 6.
The report states an unknown suspect reportedly stole a white 2011 Ford F-350 pickup with a 2020 Rice Utility 20-inch trailer attached carrying an excavator.
The suspect then reportedly left and drove westbound on Dan Avenue around 12:25 a.m.
Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro police or Crimestoppers at 870-935-7867 (STOP).
