Kennett man arrested after trying to stab man with screwdriver

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -A Kennett man faces aggravated assault and criminal mischief charges after fighting another person and damaging a vehicle in Paragould.
In a probable cause affidavit, Juan Felix reportedly went to the 3700-block of Shelby Drive on May 25 to confront his ex-girlfriend.
While there, Felix reportedly got into a fight with another person at the home.
That’s when Felix pulled out a screwdriver and began trying to stab the victim.
The victim suffered minor injuries.
According to the affidavit, Felix then tried to leave, but not before backing his truck into the victim's car, causing significant damage.
Felix managed to get away before the police arrived.
He was eventually arrested and got a $5,000 cash-only bond.
