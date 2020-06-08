Little Rock lifts curfew, guard deactivates from protests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock’s mayor has lifted the city’s nighttime curfew imposed because of the protests over the death of George Floyd, and the governor is deactivating National Guardsmen mobilized to respond to the protests.
Mayor Frank Scott on Monday said he was lifting the 10 p.m. curfew that had been in response to the protests and the coronavirus outbreak.
Scott’s decision came after a weekend of peaceful protests in Arkansas’ capital.
The National Guard also said Gov. Asa Hutchinson has directed it to deactivate after being mobilized to respond to the Floyd demonstrations.
