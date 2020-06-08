Live on GMR8: Cristobal could bring heavy rain, winds, possible tornadoes to Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, June 8. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We stay dry for the first half of Monday before rain moves in during the afternoon.
Rain will be heavy, and this initial band will last for hours.
Wind gusts increase from 20-30 mph to 30-40 mph during the day. Gusts could get as high as 50 mph late Monday through Tuesday morning.
1-3 inches of rain is still expected for most of Region 8, but some areas may get 3-5 inches of rain.
Tornadoes are possible Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning.
News Headlines
Tropical Storm Cristobal is making its way toward Region 8 after coming ashore yesterday evening in Louisiana. We’ll have a live report at the top of the hour, plus a look at what it means for our area.
The coronavirus pandemic could not stop one area hospital from celebrating those who have survived cancer.
Residents from around Northeast Arkansas rallied this past weekend to “defend the dream” of Dr. Martin Luther King, jr.
