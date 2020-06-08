M2.3 quake recorded near Williford

WILLIFORD, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.3 earthquake Monday morning in Sharp County.
According to the USGS website, the quake happened at 9:25 UTC, or 4:25 a.m. local time.
It was centered about 5 miles north of Williford, 41 miles north-northeast of Batesville, and nearly 50 miles northwest of Jonesboro. The quake had a depth of 11.2 kilometers.
The USGS has not received any reports of people feeling the quake.
Did you know that the Region 8 Weather app tracks earthquakes? Click here to download it and our news app.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.