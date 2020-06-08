More than 500 inmates with COVID-19 cases at Forrest City prison

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - More inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus at a prison in Forrest City, Arkansas.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 511 inmates and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Forrest City low-security prison. Four staff members have tested positive at the medium-security prison.
On June 4, 461 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus at the low-security prison. That total has increased by 50 cases.
