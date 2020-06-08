New road work to start near busy Jonesboro intersection this week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The beginning stages of a major redesign of one busy Jonesboro intersection will start this week.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation said crews will install underground pipe across Caraway Road near Taco Bell.
It’ll start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10 and will require lane closures throughout the evening.
Closures will remain until Thursday, June 11, when work is done.
“That work will probably continue into Thursday morning," Aaron Vowell, ARDOT resident engineer said. "Probably, you know, late into the morning, so we ask that early morning commute, you know, that people also do use caution.”
Steel plates will cover the pipes until crews can place concrete over the piping.
Crews have already started work, laying new drainage and pipe installations in front of Tech Friends on Highland Drive and at KFC on Caraway.
Crews will also install temporary traffic signals and will replace the old signals within a month.
Once finished, extra left-turn lanes will serve traffic in all four directions, along with new sidewalks and drainage.
This project comes thanks to the $90 million the city received in 2017 from the State Transportation Improvement Program to help with road and traffic improvements.
“This is one more piece of progress that, when finished, will make Jonesboro much easier to navigate,” Mayor Harold Perrin said. “I am reminded every time I drive around our city that we have many road projects going on, and more are to come. It can be a little inconvenient at times, but I am excited about what the future holds.”
The project is expected to be finished in 2021.
