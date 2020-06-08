Paragould man facing aggravated robbery and theft of property charges

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man faces charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property after law enforcement responded to two robberies in April.
In a probable cause affidavit, Paragould police first responded to an aggravated robbery at Murphy Express, 2516 W. Kingshighway, on April 19 after an employee said an unknown white male robbed her at gunpoint.
On April 20, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department responded to an aggravated robbery at the Goody Barn convenient store, 5255 Hwy 135 N., in Paragould.
Surveillance video was obtained, showing a suspect matching the description of the person in the robbery at Murphy’s.
During the time of the robbery, surveillance video from Murphy’s and Ace Gazaway showed a white Jeep Renegade parked in the Ace Gazaway parking lot.
Authorities made contact with the owner of the white Jeep Renegade, who said Max Jernigan borrowed the SUV on the night of the robbery and made statements about robbing the gas stations.
Jernigan is facing charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.