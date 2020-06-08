PECO Foods to expand Pocahontas location

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - PECO Foods is expanding its Pocahontas location, opening over 250 full-time jobs.
The 8th-largest food poultry producer in the U.S. opened its Pocahontas plant in 2016.
The post says each of the 250 full-time jobs would include shifts with a starting pay of $14-to-$15 an hour with new shifts to be announced next week.
PECO says they are looking to fill up those spots as fast as possible as the expansion project will begin within the next few weeks.
To apply, call the Pocahontas location at 870-248-5627.
