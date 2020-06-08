Report: Arkansas State baseball to play Arkansas in 2021

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas sent shockwaves around the Natural State this past Friday when they announced that coaches could schedule Arkansas State and UCA in all sports except for football.
We’ll see history on the diamond next season. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was first to report that the Diamond Hogs would host the Red Wolves in 2021. It would be the first ever baseball tilt between the Razorbacks and the Red Wolves. The midweek matchup would take place at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville.
A-State is no stranger to facing SEC baseball competition., Tommy Raffo’s squad have an annual home & home with Ole Miss. They traveled to Missouri for a midweek non-conference series in 2019. The Red Wolves will have at least 3 in-state opponents in their 2021 schedule. A-State will face Little Rock in Sun Belt play & are expected to have a tilt or two with UCA.
