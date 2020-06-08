State Representative says Jonesboro businesses plan to move to Phase 2 on June 12

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A state representative said businesses in Jonesboro plan to move to Phase 2 on June 12.
In a Facebook post, Arkansas State Rep. Dan Sullivan said he met with multiple Jonesboro restaurants Monday.
Sullivan said that many in the region plan to move to Phase 2 of the state’s Open For Business model.
In a letter to Gov. Hutchinson Sullivan writes, "We understand the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic and pledge our support and cooperation in protecting consumers and employees by following reasonable, targeted and common sense guidelines."
“Please be advised that many in our region intend to move safely to Phase 2 of Arkansas’ Open For Business model on Friday, June 12.”
Gov. Hutchinson announced Monday the state is not ready to move into Phase 2 on a regional basis.
