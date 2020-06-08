Suspect shot by police in N. Little Rock identified as Region 8 man

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A person injured during an officer-involved shooting in North Little Rock has been identified as a man from Bay.
According to the North Little Rock Police Department, Danny Hughey, 47, or Bay, was shot in the parking lot of the Rose City Police Substation Saturday night.
According to a news release, officers heard of a disturbance at the Rose City Police Substation at 10:25 p.m. Saturday. Officers say they “made contact with a white male subject,” at the parking lot, then say a disturbance involving Hughey resulted in officers firing their guns.
According to the release, Hughey was hit by gunfire, and officers immediately provided medical attention and requested an ambulance.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
NLRPD is in the process of locating witnesses and conducting interviews with officers.
NLRPD is encouraging anyone who may have any information that can aid in this investigation to please contact the North Little Rock Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.