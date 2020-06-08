Tornadoes, fierce winds, heavy rain expected as Cristobal moves into NEA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After making landfall near Grand Isle Louisiana Sunday afternoon, Cristobal is now zeroing in on Northeast Arkansas.
Depending on its track, the storm could dump as much as 3” of rain on Region 8 and produce a few spin-up tornadoes.
The storm will also bring fierce winds that could gust as high as 50 miles per hour, according to the Region 8 StormTEAM.
Clouds will increase before lunchtime Monday, but Meteorologist Zach Holder says we should stay dry until then.
The first round of heavy rain will move in during the afternoon and evening hours and continue through Tuesday morning.
Expect wind gusts from 30-40 mph through the overnight hours. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
Cristobal should leave our area Tuesday morning. As it passes, we could see wind gusts accelerate to as much as 40-50 mph, or higher.
Some areas could also receive an additional 1-2” of rain before the storm finally exits.
But don’t let down your guard!
With sunshine and humidity lingering, the atmosphere could recharge for another round of storms Tuesday evening. Some could be strong to severe with hail, wind, and a few tornadoes possible.
The Region 8 News StormTEAM will monitor this system and will provide live updates.
