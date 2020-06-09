Arkansas State baseball announces 2020 summer camp dates

“We are excited to announce our 2020 Summer Baseball Camp season,” said A-State head baseball coach Tommy Raffo. “We can’t wait to hit the ballfield again, be outside and under the lights at ‘The Tom’. We will be following COVID-19 guidelines set by Arkansas State University and the State of Arkansas. My coaches and I are anxious to teach our youth and bring back some normalcy to an unusual baseball season. We will focus on a solid teaching of the game from over 50 years of combined college/pro experience and show the ‘fun’ in playing baseball.”