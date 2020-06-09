Arkansas State baseball announces 2020 summer camp dates

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State baseball program announced Tuesday that the dates have been set and registration is now open for the 2020 Tommy Raffo baseball camps.
“We are excited to announce our 2020 Summer Baseball Camp season,” said A-State head baseball coach Tommy Raffo. “We can’t wait to hit the ballfield again, be outside and under the lights at ‘The Tom’. We will be following COVID-19 guidelines set by Arkansas State University and the State of Arkansas. My coaches and I are anxious to teach our youth and bring back some normalcy to an unusual baseball season. We will focus on a solid teaching of the game from over 50 years of combined college/pro experience and show the ‘fun’ in playing baseball.”
To kick off the summer, there will be four Youth Day Camp sessions for ages 7-11 held July 6-9. There will be a second set of Youth Day Camp sessions July 13-16, while the third Youth Day Camp sessions are scheduled for July 20-23. The final Youth Day Camp sessions will be conducted July 27-30. Each Youth Camp session will run from 9:00 a.m. until noon and cost is $175 per camper.
New in 2020 will be two summer Junior High League Camps for upcoming 2024 and 2025 graduates (last year’s 7th and 8th graders). These camps will run from 6:30 - 9:00 p.m. each evening and cost $225 per camper. The cost will cover six days of drill instruction time and camp participation. The first junior high camp will take place July 6-9, 13-14 and 16, while the second set is slated for July 20-21, 23, 27-28 and 30.
“This year we are adding targeted camps for 2024 and 2025 high school graduates, and we are eager to help those in transition to playing on a bigger field. We want last year’s 7th and 8th graders to gain confidence, learn fundamentals, and compete in games,” Raffo added.
The final two camps this summer are the 2020 High School Prospect Camps on Saturday, Aug. 22, and Saturday, Aug. 29. Each camp will run from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. and cost $150 per camper.
Raffo, along with assistant coaches Rick Guarno, Rowdy Hardy, and Drew LaBounty will be instructing at the camps. Campers must bring their own hat, glove, helmet, bat, and suitable baseball attire. Catchers should bring their own catching gear.
All camps will be held at Tomlinson Stadium - Kell Field, home of A-State baseball and located on the campus of Arkansas State University at the intersection of Aggie Rd. and Stadium Blvd., near First National Bank Arena.
Every camp is designed to provide players with instruction from the staff and current players in all areas of baseball. Campers will experience a variety of drill instruction and game participation that will build and maintain successful offensive and defensive fundamental skills.
For more information, please visit https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.arkansasstatebaseballcamps.com&c=E,1,qlztPvs3-DvzG2dpnOx1zIPWbhdJTk_K3iNBXuF9lI577M4jrhD0tv7psbeHa6SjsO0M7MtDZOv1VsVCF3Fm0hlafCscuL_6EGRW6ihavoq7UzKFyeUR9tUuMPIh&typo=1 or contact Drew LaBounty at rlabounty@astate.edu<mailto:rlabounty@astate.edu>
