Arkansas State baseball begins 2020 summer camp

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s action at The Tom for the first time since March. Wednesday marked the third day of the Arkansas State Baseball Youth Day Camp. Kids ages 7 through 11 participate in the mornings at Tomlinson Stadium.
There will be a second set of Youth Day Camp sessions July 13-16, while the third Youth Day Camp sessions are scheduled for July 20-23. The final Youth Day Camp sessions will be conducted July 27-30. Each Youth Camp session will run from 9:00 a.m. until noon and cost is $175 per camper.
There will also be Junior High League Camps this summer. They run from 6:30 - 9:00 p.m. and cost $225 per camper. The cost will cover six days of drill instruction time and camp participation. The first junior high camp will take place July 6-9, July 13-14-16, while the second set is slated for July 20-21, 23, 27-28 and 30.
Head coach Tommy Raffo works the camp along with assistants Rick Guarno, Rowdy Hardy, and Drew LaBounty.
