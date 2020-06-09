Arkansas State baseball begins 2020 summer camp

There will also be Junior High League Camps this summer. They run from 6:30 - 9:00 p.m. and cost $225 per camper. The cost will cover six days of drill instruction time and camp participation. The first junior high camp will take place July 6-9, July 13-14-16, while the second set is slated for July 20-21, 23, 27-28 and 30.