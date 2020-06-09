Beatles at the Ridge canceled for 2020 due to pandemic

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2020 Beatles at the Ridge music festival is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a news release, the festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 18-19 in Walnut Ridge.
“Even though the festival was three months off, this is the time of year when much of the organization takes place," Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said. "It was time to lock in commitments and sign contracts, so we had to make a decision.”
Event planners are already setting their sights to 2021 with some bands already committing to next year.
“We have booked the Liverpool Legends, Lockhouse Orchestra, and TRIPP for Sept. 18, 2021. We’ll have the same great stage, light and sound crew, so we are going to have a super lineup for safer times,” Mayor Snapp said.
For more information about the festival, visit beatlesattheridge.com.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.