East Poinsett School District meets for regular scheduled meeting, discusses fall school year

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, the East Poinsett County School District held a board meeting discussing plans for the upcoming school year, covering school improvement plans and preparations for COVID-19 and more.
This was the first meeting for the community to address the board, after a vote in May to move students K-2 to Lepanto.
While only one parent showed up from Tyronza, he had a few things to say.
Joey Cavitt, the father of a 2nd grader, expressed his concerns about busing children as young as kindergarten to school 15 minutes away.
He also felt that a tornado and the pandemic were a lot for kids and families to handle adding that this only makes it harder.
He said the school in Tyronza was about the only good source of income for the city and that the residents take pride in having the school.
However, in the end, while he thinks this will break the community, he hopes that he will be proven wrong.
“I bleed red and black. I’m not putting my child in another school. But, I’m gone have to grit my teeth and bear it. Like I said, we can be adults and agree to disagree," Cavitt said.
After community discussion, the school district’s curriculum coordinator, Jennifer Fithen addressed the learning gap students will face returning to school. While they work on the curriculum for the upcoming year they have to fix where they left off and fill the gap.
She also discussed the push to have a virtual school for students who may want that option. Fithen said they are evaluating how they can make fluid placement work in and out of the classroom.
“We’ve been told to plan ahead and that’s what we are doing, with a plan B, C and D," Fithen said.
The board also passed a resolution to align COVID-19 legislation plans with districts and also extended their contract with OPAA.
3rd through 6th graders will still attend school in Tyronza.
Repairs are still in the works after a tornado tore through it and superintendent pierce said the school is on track to be fully repaired this fall.
